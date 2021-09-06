Business

FG appoints chairman, reappoints rector for maritime academy

The Federal Government has approved the reappointment of Commodore Emmanuel Duja Effedua (rtd) as the rector of Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, for another term of final four years.

 

According to a statement by the academy’s Director, Press & Public Relations, Eric Ojiekwe, the president also approved the appointment of Rear Admiral Jacob Ajani (rtd) as the new board chairman of the institution.

 

Ajani replaced the former Board Chairman, Demola Seriki, who has been appointed as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain.

 

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, has presented the letter of reappointment to Commodore Effedua. Effedua, who was first appointed on November 17, 2017, as rector of the academy, will continue in office effective September, 2021.

