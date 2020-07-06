FG appoints DG for nuclear agency

T

he Federal Government has approved the appointment of Dr. Yau Idris as the Director General, Nigeria Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA).

He is a pioneer employee of the NNRA, having joined the authority in 2004.

Idris obtained a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in applied nuclear physics from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Master of Science degree in physics from the University of Ibadan and a Bachelor of Science in physics from the University of Maiduguri.

He was the Kaduna State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources.

Before joining the agency, he was a lecturer and researcher in Physics with the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and University of Maiduguri for 15 years.

Idris is the coordinator for Africa of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)/FNRBA Technical Working Group on Education, Training and Knowledge Management (TWG6), including membership of several other local and international bodies.

Also, he has trained several regulators from other countries such as Sudan, Uganda, Angola, Tanzania, Ghana and has for the past 15 years been an IAEA course director/coordinator for several IAEA activities in Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...