Business

FG appoints DG for nuclear agency

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

T

he Federal Government has approved the appointment of Dr. Yau Idris as the Director General, Nigeria Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA).

 

 

He is a pioneer employee of the NNRA, having joined the authority in 2004.

 

 

Idris obtained a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in applied nuclear physics from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Master of Science degree in physics from the University of Ibadan and a Bachelor of Science in physics from the University of Maiduguri.

 

 

He was the Kaduna State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources.

 

 

Before joining the agency, he was a lecturer and researcher in Physics with the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and University of Maiduguri for 15 years.

 

 

Idris  is the coordinator for Africa of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)/FNRBA Technical Working Group on Education, Training and Knowledge Management (TWG6), including membership of several other local and international bodies.

 

 

Also, he has trained several regulators from other countries such as Sudan, Uganda, Angola, Tanzania, Ghana and has for the past 15 years been an IAEA course director/coordinator for several IAEA activities in Nigeria.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria slashes 13.67m barrels oil production quota off IOCs

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

BEARISH Some of Nigeria’s April and May cargoes have not been sold yet, a sign that demand is so depressed that no one wants even oil at $15 a barrel or less.     N igeria, Africa’s biggest crude exporter, has forced down production quota by 13.67 million barrels for Shell, Chevron and other oil […]
Business

Segilola gold: Potential game changer in Nigeria’s mining field

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

With the ground breaking ceremonies for the construction of the Segilola Gold Mine done with, the Federal Government and mining stakeholders have unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the project, saying that it will boost mining sector’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). Taiwo Hassan reports Obviously, the Nigerian solid minerals sector […]
Business

OPS: Nigeria’s debt profile worrisome

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

With Nigeria’s total debt now in excess of $84 billion, the external debt component accounting for over $27 billion and debt service costs gulping about 55 per cent of government’s revenue in 2019, members of the organised private sector (OPS) have said they are becoming increasingly wary about the country’s ability to sustain the payment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: