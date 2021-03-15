FG appoints Matazu, Mahmud as NIMET DG, NCAT Rector, re-appoints Olateru

The Federal Government on Monday effected changes in the leadership of two organisations in the aviation industry as President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Professor Bako Mansur Matazu as the new Director-General of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET). He replaces Professor Sani Abubakar Mashi.

Prof. Matazu holds a PhD in Geography (Applied Meteorology), with membership of the Nigerian Environmental Society, African Forestry Forum, Nigerian Meteorological Society, the Climate Change Network, Nigeria and the renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, Nigeria (REEN).

He was, until his appointment, the General Manager, Meteorological Research in NIMET.

Also approved by the President is the appointment of Captain Modibbo Alkali Mahmud as the new Rector of the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, (NCAT) Zaria.

The new Rector holds the Airline Transport Pilot Licenses of the Federal Aviation Administration, USA, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Embraer, Citation and other international professional certifications.

Until his appointment, Captain Modibbo had served in various capacities, including Pilot in Training, Fleet Captain at Dornier Aviation Nigeria, Max Air and other organisations and has clocked about 6000 hours of flying career

In line with the administration’s commitment to the implementation of the Aviation Development Roadmap, President Buhari has approved some reorganisations within the agencies under the Ministry of Aviation.

In a related development, the President has also approved the reappointment of Engr. Akin Olateru as the Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB).

