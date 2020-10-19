FG appoints MD for psychiatric hospital

The Federal Government has appointed Dr. Imafidon Osama Agbonile as the Medical Director of Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Uselu, Benin City. The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora said in a statement signed by the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH)’s Director, Media, Olujimi Oyetomi, that his appointment was for a term of four years. Mamora charged the appointee to work hard to ensure that the hospital continues to provide quality health care.
Related Articles
Importers open office in Nnewi
Echezona Okafor Nnewi Importers in Nnewi, Anambra State, under the aegis of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers Association (AMIA) Nnewi, recently, inaugurated their headquarters in the industrial town. The event attracted importers, manufacturers and corporate institutions. Speaking at the event, president of the association, Mr. Augustine Jideofor Emmanuel, commended the association for being able to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FAO: Global food prices rise in August
Global food prices rose for the third consecutive month in August, influenced by generally firmer demand and a weaker U.S. dollar, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations revealed in its latest report. The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks the international prices of the most commonly traded food commodities, averaged 96.1 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Global Spectrum grows revenue by 31%
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc (GSES) has grown its revenue by 31 per cent to N2.6 billion in the financial year ended December 31, 2019, from N1.87 billion accounted for in the previous year 2018. The growth in revenue, according to the company, occurred as the company continued to expand its operations and grow its […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)