FG appoints MD for psychiatric hospital

The Federal Government has appointed Dr. Imafidon Osama Agbonile as the Medical Director of Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Uselu, Benin City. The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora said in a statement signed by the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH)’s Director, Media, Olujimi Oyetomi, that his appointment was for a term of four years. Mamora charged the appointee to work hard to ensure that the hospital continues to provide quality health care.

