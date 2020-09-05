FG appoints Nura Kangiwa as director general of NIHOTOUR

The Federal Government has named Nura Sani Kangiwa the new director general of the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR). He takes over from the acting DG, Kabir Momoh, who stepped in over a two years when the last substantive DG of the institute, Mrs.Balogun Chika served out her first tenure and was not reappointed for a second term as expected by many people in the tourism sector.

NIHOTOUR is a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and it is a body devoted to offering training in tourism to the different categories of workers in the tourism sector, with headquarters in Abuja and offices in the six geo-political zones of the country. It presently works in collaboration with the National Technical Education Board and others to develop and offer the recently approved National Occupation Standard (NOS).

The institute has been operating since 1987, following a tripartite project agreement NIR/85/004 signed that year between the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and International Labour Organisation (ILO), as part of a comprehensive approach to tourism development in the country.

It was first a department under the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation which was then under the Federal Ministry of Trade, Industries, Commerce and Cooperatives and years later was made a parastatal. Kangiwa who hails from Argugun in Kebbi State and is a thoroughbred civil servant and tourism operator, who during his stint in the federal public service worked in several ministries such as the defunct Ministry of Culture and Tourism and National Orientation, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and the Ministry of Interior.

He was the former Vice President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), North West and special adviser to the governor of Kebbi State on tourism. He also served as the director general of Argugun International Fishing and Cultural Festival. With many awards and recognition of service to his name, the new DG of NIHOTOUR is also listed in the Top 100 Tourism Personalities in Nigeria 2018.

He is a member of the Society of Tourism Experts and Professionals (STEP) and also the vice president of the Nigerian Polo Federation (NPF). Kangiwa holds an Ordinary National Diploma in Business Administration from the Kebbi State Polytechnic, B.Sc. in Political Science from the Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto and was sponsored by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to attend a high level post graduate diploma in Tourism Policy and Strategy, Applied to Destination Management Organization (DMO) at the Università Commerciale Luigi Bocconi, Milan, Italy.

With his acumen and vast experience at both national and international levels, Kangiwa is expected to bring his knowledge and wealth of experience to bear in lifting the training institute from its relatively obscure level as the institute over the years has struggled to assert its existence and fulfill its mandate.

Now is the time to take NIHOTOUR to a new level and make it the first most and sought after institute for manpower development in the country. One of the areas of immediate focus for the new DG is to thoroughly upgrade the image of the institute and restore confidence in the work force especially the teaching staff and also upgrade its schools across the country particularly the Lagos school which is in a nondescript environment.

Like this: Like Loading...