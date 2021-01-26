Business

FG appoints PIAs, monitoring, evaluation agents for non-oil exports

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

 

The Federal Government has appointed Pre-shipment Inspection Agents(PIAs), as well as Monitoring and Evaluation Agents (MEAs) for non-oil exports, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced yesterday.

According to the apex bank, Anglia International Services Ltd has been appointed as PIA for non-oil exports operations in the North west and North central zones. Also, Neroli Technologies and Gojopal Nigeria Ltd, have been appointed for the operations in South West and South -South and South East and North East zones respectively.

Similarly, Foops Integrated Services Ltd has been appointed as MEA for the North west, North East and North central zones. Ace Global Depository Ltd is the MEA for the South West, South East and South-South zones.

The regulator said the appointments took effect from January 15, 2021.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

