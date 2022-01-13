News

FG appoints Pwajok to oversee NAMA as Akinkuotu quits

Posted on

The Federal Government has replaced the Managing Director of the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Capt Fola Akinkuotu with a former Director of Operations in the agency, Lawrence Pwajok. Akinkuotu’s five-year tenure ended on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Pwajok, who retired from service in December 2021, is to oversee the office of the managing director. He was directed by a letter emanating from the Ministry of Aviation, Human Resource Management, FMA/ PS/ APPT/ CEO/014/1/23 and obtained by Nigerian Flightdeck addressed the managing director/ CEO of the agency.

The letter entitled Appointment of Director to Oversee the Office of the Managing Director/ CEO, and signed by A D Muhammad, for the honourable minister read: “I am directed to inform you that the honourable minister has approved that Mr Pwajok, Matthew Lawrence, Director of Operations oversee the Office of the Managing Director/CEO pending the appointment of a substantive MD/CEO.” Addressing the immediate past managing director, the letter continued: “You are to kindly accord the director all the necessary support and cooperation he needs while overseeing the office. While thanking you for your usual cooperation, please accept the esteem regards of the honourable minister.”

 

Our Reporters

