Aviation

FG appoints Pwajok to oversee NAMA as Akinkuotu quits

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The Federal Government has replaced the Managing Director of the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Capt Fola Akinkuotu with a former Director of Operations in the agency, Lawrence Pwajok.

Akinkuotu’s five-year tenure ended on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Pwajok, who retired from service in December 2021, is to oversee the office of the Managing Director.

He was directed by a letter emanating from the Ministry of Aviation, Human Resource Management, FMA/ PS/ APPT/ CEO/014/1/23 and obtained by Nigerian Flightdeck addressed the Managing Director/CEO of the agency.

The letter entitled Appointment of Director to Oversee the Office of the Managing Director/CEO, and signed by A D Muhammad, for the honourable minister read:

“I am directed to inform you that the honourable minister has approved that Mr Pwajok, Matthew Lawrence, Director of Operations oversee the Office of the Managing Director/CEO pending the appointment of a substantive MD/CEO”

Addressing the immediate past managing director, the letter continued: “You are to kindly accord the director all the necessary support and cooperation he needs while overseeing the office. While thanking you for your usual cooperation, please accept the esteem regards of the honourable minister.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Aviation

Arik sacks 300 workers, cites reasons

Posted on Author Reporter

*Furloughs 50% workforce, unions picket airlines *Passengers stranded at airports Wole Shadare Arising from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the constrained ability of the airline to complete heavy maintenance activities and return its planes to operations, stunted revenues against increasing operational costs, the management of Arik Air (in receivership) has declared […]
Aviation

Passengers stranded as union shuts down Turkish Airlines

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

*Sack of union leaders act of victmisation – Union *Aviation, Labour Ministries direct reinstatement of workers Passengers booked on Turkish Airlines were on Thursday bared from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos following a directive by the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) to deny the airline services over the airline’s failure to reverse […]
Aviation

European airlines raise capacity after warning

Posted on Author Our Reporters

European airlines are increasing capacity to the Canary islands after the UK and German governments lifted travel warnings for the Spanish archipelago. Flight Global reports that Lufthansa’s low-cost arm Eurowings says it will operate a special flight to Tenerife from Dusseldorf on 1 November and from 7 November conduct regular services to Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica