FG approves 14 days paternity leave for civil servants

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, approved 14-day paternity leave for civil servants.

Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, disclosed while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly meeting.

Yemi-Esan explained that paternity leave will allow fathers to properly bond with their new born babies or adopted children.

According to her, it is important for the new born or adopted baby to properly bond with the father at the early stage.

