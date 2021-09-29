News

FG approves 14 days paternity leave for civil servants

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, approved 14-day paternity leave for civil servants.

Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, disclosed while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly meeting.

Yemi-Esan explained that paternity leave will allow fathers to properly bond with their new born babies or adopted children.

According to her, it is important for the new born or adopted baby to properly bond with the father at the early stage.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC Crisis: Oshiomhole, others may stage come back

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The embattled former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and other members of the dissolved National Working Committee ( NWC ) of the party, may stage a comeback at the proposed extraordinary national convention of the ruling party.     Following the dissolution of the NWC last Thursday, a […]
News

Group backs Niger Delta indigenes over ownership of oil blocs

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun

President, Niger Delta Coalition of Coastal Communities (NDCCC), Chief Donben Donyegha, has called on Niger Delta indigenes to support people, who have the capacity to own oil blocs in the region rather than resort to cheap blackmail against such people. He advised those involved in such acts of blackmailing the Managing Director of Ocean Marine […]
News

Sports Minister inaugurates NYSC board

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) remains a tool for national integration, which fosters national development and unity for the benefit of the Nigerian youth. This assertion was made by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, while inaugurating the new NYSC board for a three-year tenure. He said: “I wish to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica