FG approves 2022 disbursement proposals for tertiary institutions

Amidst the chaos in the nation’s tertiary system, the Federal Government has approved the 2022 intervention funds for public higher institutions across the country. Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arch. Sunday Echono, who made the disclosure during a meeting with the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU) in Abuja, added that some proposed reforms have been approved for implementation.

Echono, who further disclosed that all research proposals by lecturers and other scholars would henceforth be subjected to an anti-plagiarism test before attracting the funding of the agency, expressed worry over the over dependence of Nigerians on the internet or engaging the services of foreigners in writing of projects and theses.

He said: “We have received feedback, we heard it is now possible to go to internet and copy complete thesis or to engage even private actors outside this country. “Some countries have become notorious for that and we believe that the anti-plagiarism device you have developed will go a long way in detecting this and ensuring compliance. “Indeed, we have adopted a policy in TETFund that going forward all proposals coming to us for support must go through your system and receive certification that they have acquired the minimum standard required from all publishers and for all authors before they can benefit from our support.

