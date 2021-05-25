Business

FG approves 7 ministerial regulations on Nigerian content

Seven Nigerian Content Ministerial Regulations have been approved and gazetted, making them subsidiary legislations that can be implemented by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

 

The Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, announced this in Lagos at the colloquium organised by the board with the Nigerian Bar Association’s Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL), with the theme “Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act – Strides, Challenges & Opportunities.”

 

The executive secretary, who was represented by the Director, Legal Services, Mohammed Umar, stated that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, approved the guidelines and they became effective on April 2, 2021.

 

He listed the guidelines to include Research & Development (R&D); Training, Capacity Development; Growth of Indigenous Capacity and Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Enforcement and Compliance Regulation. Others include Registration of Operators and other professionals with Nigerian professional bodies,

 

Technology Transfer and Establishment of operations in Nigeria. Sections 36, 40, 41, 42, 47, 55 and 101 of the NOGICD Act empowers the Minister of Petroleum Resources to make regulations that will foster the development of Nigerian content.

 

The board held several engagements with diverse spectrum of the oil and gas industry stakeholders before finalising the regulations and transmitting it to the minister for ratification. Providing details on the Nigerian Oil and Industry Content Development Compliance and Enforcement Regulation, the ex-ecutive secretary explained that it was intended to ensure compliance with the NOGICD Act and other Regulations and give effect to Section 68 of the Act in ensuring efficient and accountable promotion of local content in the diverse sectors of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria. He stated that the regulations had divided offences punishable under Section 68 of the Act into two categories.

 

The first categories are the major offences, which can lead to criminal prosecution, while the other offences would be treated with administrative sanctions.

 

Speaking further, he aaid: “As we journey towards the 70 per cent Nigerian content level target, we will continue to utilisee industry platforms and fora like this to connect with our stakeholders to provide clarity on our mandate and ways to address any constraints of the industry.”

