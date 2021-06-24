News

FG approves annual implementation of SPW initiative

Posted on

…pays N24.8bn to 413,630 benediciaries

The Federal Government has approved the annual implementation of the Special Public Works (SPW) initiative for the engagement of 774,000 unemployed youth in the 774 local governments of the federation.
Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, made this disclosure Thursday at a briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the Villa.
The SPW is a Federal Government initiative which began in April last year as part of the fiscal stimulus measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to engage unemployed persons nationwide.
“The President has, as part of the larger poverty reduction strategy of the federal government, approved the program for implementation annually.
“This is one of the various programmes that government will be implementing every year. So, people can always wait, those who cannot benefit now, will come into these nets next time around.”
Keyamo disclosed that the total sum of N28,817,800,000 had been disbursed tto 413,530 beneficiaries of the programme as at Thursday.
He debunked allegation that the programme had failed following complaints that several beneficiaries were not paid their dues several months after their engagements.
The minister also hinted that the programme may be extended by one month this year to allow clearance of backlog of allowances owed the beneficiaries.

Our Reporters

