Business

FG approves CEO for NEPC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Government has appointed Dr. Ezra Yakusak as the executive director/chief executive officer of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

Yakusak obtained a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in commercial law from Ahmadu Bello University.

 

He was the director, policy and strategy, NEPC and has also served as secretary to the Governing Board of the Council. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a statement that the appointment was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

According to the presidential aide, the appointment  will be for an initial term of four years in accordance with the provision of Section 7 (1) of the NEPC (Establishment) Act, 1987. However, he noted that the appointment would take effect from November 27, 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Toyota to invest $14bn in batteries over 10 years

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Toyota will invest nearly $14 billion into battery development through 2030, ramping up solid state batteries and next-generation lithium ion power packs in a bid to slash emissions and give extra life to hybrid vehicles in response to criticism it is slow on electric cars.   Executives, in outlining the plans in a recent online […]
Business

Shortcodes: NCC mandates payment for banks, insurers

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Lenders to pay N10m for each code Effective from January 1, 2021, commercial banks, insurance firms and other organisations using shortcodes in the country are to pay for the numbers, New Telegraph has learnt. The codes, which were, hitherto, being issued for free by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) now attract N10 million fee for […]
Business

Nigeria losing auto manufacturing hub to Ghana

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…as Ghana bans used cars import, gets VW, Toyota plants   As the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) takes off this year, Nigeria’s next door neighbour, Ghana is taking advantage of Nigeria’s seeming indecision about what to do to stimulate the local manufacturing of motor vehicles and parts in the country which boosts of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica