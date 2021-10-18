FG approves CEO for NEPC

The Federal Government has appointed Dr. Ezra Yakusak as the executive director/chief executive officer of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

Yakusak obtained a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in commercial law from Ahmadu Bello University.

He was the director, policy and strategy, NEPC and has also served as secretary to the Governing Board of the Council. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a statement that the appointment was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the presidential aide, the appointment will be for an initial term of four years in accordance with the provision of Section 7 (1) of the NEPC (Establishment) Act, 1987. However, he noted that the appointment would take effect from November 27, 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...