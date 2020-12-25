News

FG approves CSO to monitor recovered $311m project execution

The Federal Government, on Wednesday at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, approved the engagement of a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) that will monitor the implementation of over $311million recovered in February 2020.

 

Dr. Umar Gwandu, media aide to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), made this known in a statement yesterday.

 

According to him, the purpose of the involvement of CSO was to increase transparency in the management of recovered funds. He added that the approval came after a presentation by Malami on the competitive bidding process involving 17 Nigerian and international CSOs and businesses.

 

Gwandu said: “The FEC approved the award of the consultancy monitoring of the projects; 2nd Niger Bridge, Abuja to Kano Expressway and Lagos to Ibadan Expressway to Cleen Foundation, a Nigerian- based CSO.

 

“The selection process included the participation of the other two countries that signed the Tripartite Agreement for the return of the Abacha’s three stolen assets; United States of America and the Bailiwick of Jersey.

 

“This engagement is in line with President Buhari’s commitment to Open Government and the principles of The Global Forum on Asset Recovery (GFAR) as well as the UN Convention Against Corruption provisions on Asset Recovery

