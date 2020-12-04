rotimi amaechi ameachi
FG approves fares for Lagos-Ibadan train service

The Federal Government has approved passengers’ charges on the new Lagos-Ibadan rail standard guage which will begin operations by January, 2021.
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed this Friday at the inauguration of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA) in Abuja.
The theme for the 2nd Annual Summit is “Building Sustainable Transport Infrastructure in Nigeria: Opportunities, Innovations and Technologies”.
Amaechi said: “I have received the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the Lagos/Ibadan rail project by January 2021 which will make Nigerians see the way the standard gauge railway looks like.
“Today I approved the charges on passengers from Lagos to Ibadan, we just transferred how much we charge from Abuja to Kaduna.
“We charge N3,000 per Economy seat, N5,000 for Business class and N6,000 for First class, the same is applicable for Lagos to Ibadan.
“It should have started running by now before Mr President inaugurates it by January.”
He further said that there had been tremendous changes in most of the air terminals, noting that the Minister of Aviation would inform the public of the completion of the Lagos and Kano terminals.
Amaechi promised that the ministry would collaborate with CIOTA to enable them achieve their objectives.

