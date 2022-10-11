News

FG approves Kishi-Kaiama road at N27bn

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilo rin Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday said the Federal Government has approved the construction of Kishi- Kaiama road at the cost of N27 billion, saying that this has explained why the state government stopped its on-going work on the road.

Recall that the state government had taken over the construction of the road in phases to ease the transportation challenges along that corridor.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Broadband: Nigeria records new 7m subscriptions in 7 months

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria’s broadband penetration recorded a quantum leap in the last seven months from November 2021 with a record of seven million new subscriptions, indicating a steady rise in nation’s quest to achieve 70 per cent national coverage by 2025.   Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, who presented […]
News

Ebenezer Comprehensive High School, Ojokoro, Lagos marks golden jubilee …As Alumni Association rebuilds school’s library, administrative block

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

  It was all fun and sweet memories, and celebration as Ebenezer Comprehensive High School, Ijaiye-Ojokoro area of Lagos State marked its golden jubilee in grandstyle. Legacy of the founder of the school, Chief J.M.O Faseun came into fore as his eldest child, Ms Abimbola Faseun led her siblings during the celebration on Saturday November […]
News

Afghanistan: Biden was advised to keep 2,500 troops, say generals

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two top US generals have said they recommended keeping a force of 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, ahead of the full US withdrawal in August. Testimony by Gen Mark Milley and Gen Frank McKenzie to Congress seemed to contradict President Joe Biden, who said he did not recall any such advice. The Taliban took power […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica