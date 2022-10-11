FG approves Kishi-Kaiama road at N27bn

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday said the Federal Government has approved the construction of Kishi- Kaiama road at the cost of N27 billion, saying that this has explained why the state government stopped its on-going work on the road.

Recall that the state government had taken over the construction of the road in phases to ease the transportation challenges along that corridor.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...