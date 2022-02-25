FG approves N28.5bn gas facility, targets cleaner energy

…besiege MAN House for clarifications

The Federal Government has approved 28.5 billion ($50 million) natural gas gathering facility in order to help reduce the flaring, which has cost many international oil companies (IOCs) operating in the country a fortune over the years. This happens as the Federal Government stated recently that excessive reduction in gas flaring is one of the conditions required to remove fuel subsidy and further allow private and state-owned refiniries to process crude oil into petroleum products.

Known as Kwale Gas Gather ing (KGS), the project, located in the heart of Niger Delta region, is an initiative of Nedogas Development Company Limited (NDCL), a joint venture (JV) arrangements between Xenergi Limited, Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Nigerian Gas Company (NGS) a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

The Chief Executive officer, Nedogas Development Company Limited, Mr Debo Fagbami, in a statement made available to New Telegraph, said the project was co-founded by two companies – Nedogas Development Company Limited and NCDMB. According to him, the facility has a two-pronged objectives of assisting Nigeria in its march towards energy transition from fossil fuel to zero-carbon fuels and production of cleaner energy, which countries across the world are aiming at for the future. He said the facility would open door for companies to monetise gas on completion, as a against a situation where gas is being wasted in the country.

The facility, Fagbami said, would enable oil companies in the Niger Delta region to access the hitherto flared gas and use it to generate economic activities. “Rather than seeing gas flaring, companies would see the opportunities to convert the ‘resource’ to economic assets needed to generate cleaner energy,” he added. Also, the Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, said that the board would witness the completion of another project, when the gas gathering facility begins operation soon. The project, Wabote said, would play a key role in the realisation of the long-term dream of government to become a ‘gas nation.’

He said: “The Federal Government has declared the next ten years as decade of gas revolution. With this project, government hopes to achieve its dream of growing its economy by deploying gas at the right time and places. He said NCDMB’s partnership with Nedogas represents a milestone towards utilising the local resource (gas) to develop capacities locally and further create jobs for the teeming population. Also, the President, Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), Mr Emeka Ene, said the country is gradually fulfilling its obligations to become a gas nations. He said that countries globally are switching to cleaner and less toxic sources of energy and Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind.

