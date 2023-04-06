FG approves N320.3bn Intervention funds for tertiary institutions

The Federal Government has approved the sum of N320, 345,040, 835 as the 2023 intervention funds for public tertiary institutions in the country. Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arc. Sonny Echono, disclosed this in Abuja yesterday, during the Fund’s annual strategic planning workshop with all heads of beneficiary institutions, organised to receive feedback and evaluate the performance of its intervention lines in order to enhance a more robust delivery of the agency’s mandate.

According to the TETFund boss, the 2023 intervention cycle would see each university receiving N1,154,732,133.00; polytechnics – N699,344,867.00 each, while each College of Education will get N800,862,602. He said: “I am pleased to inform you that Mr. President has approved the 2023 disbursement guidelines in the total sum of N320, 345,040, 835. On the basis of this, each university shall get, for the Year 2023 intervention cycle, the total sum of N1, 154,732,133.00.

“This comprises N954, 732,123.00 as annual direct disbursement and N200 million as zonal intervention. Similarly, each polytechnic shall get N699,344,867.00 comprising of N569,344,807.00 as annual direct disbursement and N130 million as zonal intervention, while each College of Education shall get N800,862,602 comprising of N670,862,602.00 as annual direct disbursement and N130 million as zonal intervention.

“It is pertinent to note that this represents the highest disbursement to each beneficiary institution since inception of the Fund.”

