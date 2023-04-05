Education News

FG Approves N320bn Intervention Fund For Tertiary Institutions

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

…Tasks Buhari on a 3% education tax increment as a parting gift to the education sector.

The Federal Government has approved the sum of N320,345,040, 835. (Three hundred and twenty billion, three hundred and forty-five million, forty thousand, eight hundred and thirty-five Naira only) as the 2023 intervention funds for public tertiary institutions in the country.

The Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arc. Sonny Echono, disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday, during the Fund’s annual strategic planning workshop with all heads of beneficiary institutions, organized to receive feedback and evaluate the performance of its intervention lines in order to enhance a more robust delivery of the agency’s mandate.

According to the TETFund boss, the 2023 intervention cycle would see each university receiving N1,154,732,133.00; Polytechnic – N699,344,867.00, while each College of Education would get N800,862,602.

He said: “I am pleased to inform you that Mr. President has approved the 2023 disbursement guidelines in the total sum of N320,345,040, 835. (Three hundred and twenty billion, three hundred and forty-five million, forty thousand, eight hundred and thirty-five Naira only). Based on this, each university shall get, for the Year 2023 intervention cycle, the total sum of N1,154,732,133.00.

“This comprises N954,732,123.00 as annual direct disbursement and N200 million as zonal intervention. Similarly, each Polytechnic shall get N699,344,867.00 comprising of N569,344,807.00 as annual direct disbursement and N130million as zonal intervention, while each College of education shall get N800,862,602 comprising of N670,862,602.00 as annual direct disbursement and N130million as zonal intervention.

“It is pertinent to note that this represents the highest disbursement to each beneficiary institution, since the inception of the Fund.”

Echono further said the fortunes of the Nigerian tertiary education sector have improved significantly under Buhari’s administration, saying that between 2015 to date (8 years), the total sum of N1.702 trillion has been disbursed as education tax collection to public universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education compared to a total sum of N1.249trillion disbursed from the inception of the Fund in 1993 up to 2014 (21 years).

“This remarkable success is due to sustained efforts at expanding and increasing the efficiency of collection of the Education Tax and added impetus is the gracious approval of Mr. President for an increase in education tax from 2.0% to 2.5% in the year 2021,” he added.

Echono also urged Buhari to give his assent to the 2023 Finance Bill, which provides for a further increase in education tax from 2.5% to 3%, as a parting gift to the education sector

The Permanent Secretary to the Federal Ministry of Education, David Adejo urged the beneficiary institutions to use the intervention judiciously, saying that the country is no longer looking for paper presentations but what one can do with his brain and hands.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

UN: Nigeria may not achieve SDGs goal on education, health by 2030

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The United Nations has warned that Nigeria may not attain Sustainable Development Goals ((SDGs) on education and health by the target year 2030. UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mathias Schmale, stated this during the official launch/unveiling of SDG-3 and SDG-4 Independent Evaluation Reports in Nigeria at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa […]
News

Kebbi Boat Mishap: APC Governorship Candidate donates N5m to affected families, 14 bodies recovered, 6 missing

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

Following the recent boat mishap that claimed no fewer than 100 rice farmers in Kebbi State, the All Progressive Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate in the state, Dr Nasiru Idris Kaura Gwandu, has donated N5m to the families of the affected victims. Gwandu who announced the donation when he paid a visit to the affected village […]
News

ASUU threatens strike over FG’s refusal to honour agreement

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, and Clement Ekong

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has threatened to embark on a long strike over alleged non-implementation of agreements reached with it by the Federal Government. This is coming from both Ibadan and Yola zones of the union following a decision taken at the respective zonal meetings yesterday. Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the […]

Leave a Reply