FG approves N75bn to establish Nigeria Youths Investment Funds -Dare

Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has said that a total N75 billion had been approved by the Federal Government for the establishment of the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund for the period of 2020–2023.

This he said was dedicated to investing in the innovative ideas, skills, and talents of Nigerian youths.

Dare disclosed this at the closing ceremony of national digital skills development training for unemployed youths at the national youth development centre in Ode-Omu, Osun State, during the week.

Represented by Mr. Segun Oke, Director of Procurement from the Ministry, the minister, also stressed that the gesture is, indeed, a clear demonstration of determination and commitment of one of the potential strategies at reducing the rate of youth’s unemployment, poverty and restiveness, especially among the youth and the attendant vices plaguing our nation.

He remarked that, “Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) are changing the world of work, creating new jobs and business opportunities, transforming labour markets and educational systems, and significantly contributing to the social and economic development of countries.”

While enjoining the youth to explore the opportunity created by the fund to support their business ideas, he announced that a considerable number of the youth population have benefitted and will continue to benefit from the fund.

He said: “The gestures are a clear demonstration of the commitment of the government to support the acquisition of livelihood skills among the youth.

“You may wish to note that, my Ministry in the last two months, in the area of job and employment creation, has conducted the following skills acquisition and empowerment programmes: Scale-up training for vulnerable youth entrepreneurs from the 36 States and the FCT at National Youth Development Centre, Ode-Omu, Osun State, from February 6 – 18,

“National Skills Development Training for vulnerable youth (Youth Living with disabilities) at National Youth Development Centre, Jos, Plateau State, from February 6–18,

“Training of youths leading to enterprise in different technical skills for youths in 6 geo-political zones (Technical Skills 9ja Project) at NDLEA Academy, Shere Hills, Jos, Plateau State, from February 20 – March 4,

“Youths in Agricultural Empowerment Programme for unemployed youths from 36 States and the FCT implemented at the National Youth Development Centre, Jos, Plateau State, for participants from Northern part and the FCT and at National Youth Development Centre, Ode-Omu, Osun State, for participants from Southern part of the country from February 20 – March 4.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...