News

FG approves N75bn to establish Nigeria Youths Investment Funds -Dare

Posted on Author Isioma Madike Comment(0)

Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has said that a total N75 billion had been approved by the Federal Government for the establishment of the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund for the period of 2020–2023. This he said was dedicated to investing in the innovative ideas, skills, and talents of Nigerian youths.

Dare disclosed this at the closing ceremony of national digital skills development training for unemployed youths at the national youth development centre in Ode-Omu, Osun State, during the week. Represented by Mr. Segun Oke, Director of Procurement from the Ministry, the minister, also stressed that the gesture is, indeed, a clear demonstration of determination and commitment of one of the potential strategies at reducing the rate of youth’s unemployment, poverty and restiveness, especially among the youth and the attendant vices plaguing our nation.

He remarked that, “Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) are changing the world of work, creating new jobs and business opportunities, transforming labour markets and educational systems, and significantly contributing to the social and economic development of countries.” While enjoining the youth to explore the opportunity created by the fund to support their business ideas, he announced that a considerable number of the youth population have benefitted and will continue to benefit from the fund. He said: “The gestures are a clear demonstration of the commitment of the government to support the acquisition of livelihood skills among the youth.

“You may wish to note that, my Ministry in the last two months, in the area of job and employment creation, has conducted the following skills acquisition and empowerment programmes: Scale-up training for vulnerable youth entrepreneurs from the 36 States and the FCT at National Youth Development Centre, Ode-Omu, Osun State, from February 6 – 18, “National Skills Development Training for vulnerable youth (Youth Living with disabilities) at National Youth Development Centre, Jos, Plateau State, from February 6–18,

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Don’t pitch tent against Israel, CAN warns Buhari

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has advised and warned President Muhammadu Buhari, not to join forces with other Islamic countries in fighting against Israel, due to its position as a secular state. The religious body expressed worry over the view of NigeriaasanIslamicState, especially since the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari came on board. Recall […]
News

APC chieftain sues party over NWC’s dissolution

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kalu Agu, has dragged the party before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja challenging the dissolution of the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole- led National Working Committee (NWC).   Agu, a youth leader of the party in Abia State, is challenging the powers of the National Executive Council […]
News

Buhari tasks Immigration on borders security

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammmadu Buhari has tasked the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to ensure security at the nation’s borders with neighbouring countries. Briefing newsmen after a meeting with the President yesterday, the Comptroller General of the NIS, Muhammed Babandede, said he was given additional responsibilities on how to control influx of foreigners into the county and ensure […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica