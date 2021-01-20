FG approves N93.4m NSIP for 10,000 Abia residents

The Federal Government has approved N93.47million as National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) for 10, 000 residents in Abia State. Its representative in the state, Mr. Chinenye Nwaogu, who acknowledged receipt of N93.47 million from the federal government, said the fund was ready for disbursement due to the 10,000 beneficiaries in the state.

According to Nwaogu, the money was released through Abia State Cash Transfer Unit which disbursement would be flagged off on 25th January, 2021 in one of the beneficiaries’ Local Government Areas. Nwaogu, who explained yesterday that the approved N93.47million was coming after initial payment of N540million paid last year to the same beneficiaries, also noted that Abia State Cash Transfer Unit, a component of the Abia State Social Investment Programme, was one of the most efficiently run Cash Transfer Units in the country under the headship of Mr. Okeziem Nwoko.

He, however, declared that the office would ensure that all the 17 Local Government Areas inthestatewouldbenefitfrom theprogramme, maintaining that Abia had always been in the lead among the comity of states in implementing the National Social Investment Programmewhichhadinjected over N800millionmonthly into the economy of the state

