FG approves national policy on internal displacement

The Federal Executive Council has approved the National Policy on Internal Displacement. This followed a policy presentation made by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, yesterday at the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja. In her presentation, the minister noted that the policy will provide a platform for all relevant actors in the humanitarian and development space to key in and contribute towards a common goal. This, she said included the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, whose role on managing digital identities of IDPs in collaboration with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, is also clearly captured in the draft document.
