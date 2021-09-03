News

FG approves national policy on internal displacement

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni Comment(0)

The Federal Executive Council has approved the National Policy on Internal Displacement. This followed a policy presentation made by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, yesterday at the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja. In her presentation, the minister noted that the policy will provide a platform for all relevant actors in the humanitarian and development space to key in and contribute towards a common goal. This, she said included the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, whose role on managing digital identities of IDPs in collaboration with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, is also clearly captured in the draft document.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kalu commiserates with Ilodibe family over son’s death

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has commiserated with family of the late Chief Augustine Ejikeme Ilodibe, Founder of Ekene Dili Chukwu Motors, over the passing on of Augustine Ilodibe Jnr. Extending his heartfelt condolences to the people and governmentof AnambraState, Kaluregretted that the late Ilodibe Jnr […]
News

Edo community raises the alarm over presence of soldiers

Posted on Author Ola James

Residents of Kolokolo community in the coastal area of Ikpoba Oha Local Government Area of Edo State have raised the alarm over the presence of soldiers in their community. This was as they lamented that they had been chased away from their ancestral homes by the military men. The community leaders, therefore, called on President […]
News

Buhari re-appoints Shuaibu as FHA chair

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of the board of Federal Housing Authority (FHA) for a period of three years, reappointing Senator Lawal Shuaibu, from Zamfara State, as chairman. According to a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, other members of the board were Modestus Umenzekwe, Anambra State; Mumini I. Hanafi, Kwara State; […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica