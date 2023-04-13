News

FG approves new policy on agricultural extension

The Federal Government has approved a new policy on Agricultural Extension Service. The policy was aimed at making the practice of agriculture in the country technology-driven, aiding the drive for food and nutrition security.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Abubakar, said this while briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the weekly Feder- al Executive Council (FEC) meeting, chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the ministry had recruited more than 100,000 extension service agents in 2022. Fielding questions from journalists, the Minister said there was no food shortage in the country, assuring that the ministry would continue to support the small holder farmers, whom he said produce about 70 per cent of the nation’s food production.

He said: “We presented a memo today on agricultural extension service in the country and the purpose is really to have a good working extension service policy.”

