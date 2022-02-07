FG arraigns 2 men for unlawful importation of live ammunition

The Federal Government has arraigned two men before Justice Tijjani Ringim of a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged importation of live ammunition.

The duo of Dasofunjo Joseph Olakunle and Waheed Abdulkareem Olaide, were each docked on a 2-count charge of unlawful importation of 1,432 live ammunition.

They however denied the alleged offence upon their arraignment, following which the prosecutor, Mrs. Kehinde Bode-Ayeni, a Senior Counsel in the AGF’s office, sought for a trial date while urging the court to remand the defendants at the facility of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS), pending final determination of the charges against them.

Responding, defence lawyers, Abdulafiz Akinokun, for Dasofunjo Joseph Olakunle, and Mahmud Adesina (SAN), for Waheed Abdulkareem Olaide, orally applied for their clients’ bail on the ground that they were just served with the charge sheet yesterday.

The lawyers told the court that since their clients were given administrative bail by the Department of State Services (DSS), they didn’t jump bail. They added that their clients were entitled to bail as enshrined in Section 36(5) of the Constitution and Section 68 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

The silk particularly pleaded with the court to release his client to him, pending the perfection of his bail, with an undertaken to produce him in court on every trial date.

The prosecutor, Mrs. Bode-Ayeni was not opposed to the oral requests for bail by the two defence lawyers, but she urged the court to impose stringent conditions that will ensure the presence of the defendants at each trial dates. In a Bench ruling on the oral bail requests, Justice Ringim admitted each of defendants to bail in the sum of N10 million with two sureties each.

According to the judge, one of the sureties must be a Director of a registered company, who must also have a landed property with Certificate of Occupance (C of O) within the court’s jurisdiction, while the other surety must be a civil servant not below Grade Level 12, either in Lagos State of Federal Government establishment. Justice Ringim ordered that Dasofunjo be remanded in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Service pending when he perfects his bail condition till the perfection of the bail terms.

He however released Olaide to his lawyer with an undertaken to meet up with the bail terms within five weeks. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to May 31 for commencement of trial.

In the charges, the two defendants were said to have been arrested at the Tin Can Island Port, Lagos, between June and September 2021. Dasofunjo Joseph Olakunle was said to have been arrested with 32 rounds of 3.2 mm of live ammunition, which was concealed in a Toyota Rav 4 Jeep with Chassis No. 2T3ZF4DV8W082111.

On his part, Waheed Abdulkareem Olaide, was alleged to have concealed 1, 400 rounds of Remington live ammunition in a Toyota Corolla (2010) model with Chassis No. INXBU4EE4AZ21541.

The offences were said to have contravened Section 18 and 19 of the Firearms Act, Cap F28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 (As amended) and punishable under Section 27 (1) (a) (iii) and (b) (iv) of the same Act.

