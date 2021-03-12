FG arraigns 3 FIRS Directors, 6 others for N4.5bn fraud

The Federal Government, yesterday, arraigned a former Coordinating Director of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Peter Hena, two other directors and six officials of the revenue agency before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja for alleged N4.5 billion fraud.

The two other directors are Mohammed Bello Auta (Director of Finance) and Benjamin Jiya (Assistant Director). Others arraigned along with Hena were: Amina Sidi (Finance and Account department), Umar Aliyu Aduka (Internal Audit), Mbura Mustapha (Deputy Manager), Obi Okeke Malachy (Services Group), Obaje Napoleon Adofu (Head of Budget), and Udo-Inyang Effiong Alfred (Officer II). The defendants, who are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), were docked on a 42-count charge bordering on corruption, fraud and criminal misappropriation of funds to the tune of N4,558,160,676.9. The defendants pleaded ‘not guilty’ when the charge was read to them. In view of their plea, prosecuting counsel, Ekele Iheanacho asked the court for a date to commence trial.

However, the defendants, through their counsel, prayed the court to grant them bail. Trial Judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, granted them bail in the sum of N100 million each and sureties in like sum. The sureties, who must be Nigerians residing in Abuja with landed property within the jurisdiction of the court, are also to provide evidence of tax clearance.

The judge also ruled that defendants are to deposit their travelling documents with the court and to seek the permission of the court before travelling out of the country. The matter was later adjourned till June 14, 15, 23, 24, 28, 29, 2021 for commencement of trial. Count one of the charge reads: “That you, Peter Hena, Mohammed Bello Auta, Amina Sidi, Umar Aliyu Aduka, Mbura, Mustapha, Obi Okeke Malachy, Obaje Napoleon Adofu, Udo-Inyang Effiong Alfred and Benjamin Jiya, while being staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), between January 2017 and December 2018 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired together with the other officials of FIRS to conceal funds which are proceeds of an unlawful activities to wit: Corruption, Fraud and Criminal Misappropriation of Funds and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 18 and punishable under section 15(2) (a) and (3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 ( as amended by Act No. 1 of 2021).”

Like this: Like Loading...