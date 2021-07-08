News

FG arraigns AGF staff, couple over alleged human trafficking

Posted on

The Federal Government yesterday arraigned four persons including two senior staff in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation before an Abuja High Court sitting in Jabi over alleged alleged involvement in human trafficking. The two accused staff in the AGF Office were the Chief Accountant on Grade Level 14, Innocent Bola-Audu and an Assistant Executive Officer on Grade Level 13, Cecilia Nkiruka Aneke. Other accused persons charged with them were Sunny Ochinyabo and his wife, Irene.

It was, however, reported that the Office of the AGF had issued query to the two staffers to which they should respond within 48 hours, following a letter by NAPTIP to the AciupleF with Ref. NAPTIP/INV/ OPS/2899/I, dated March 9 2021, titled: ‘Update on investigation activities: Bola Audu-Innocent, Aneke Cecilia Nkiruka.’ According to the charge sheet with Ref. No. CR/080/2021, they were arraigned by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons following their alleged involvement in the recruitment of a 22 years old girl, Kehinde Mustapha living in Oturkpo area of Benue State into child surrogacy. Bola-Audu, Sunny Ochinyabo, Irene Ochinyabo and Cecilia Aneke, were listed as first, second, third and fourth defendants respectively

Our Reporters

