FG arraigns ex-Eunisell staff, Ndubuisi Amadi for N2.9bn fraud

The Federal Government yesterday arraigned Ndubuisi Kenneth Amadi before Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos, for allegedly defrauding his former employee, Eunisell Limited of N2.9 billion. He was docked alongside a firm, IDID Nigeria Limited.

The defendant’s arraignment on a five-count charge bordering on the alleged offence was coming more than a year after the charge was filed in 2019. This was due to Amadi’s continuous absence in court to take his plea.

Prior to the defendant’s arraignment, the court had turned down a request by his lawyer, Emeka Etiaba (SAN), through a motion, to have the charge quashed for being an abuse of court’s process. Drawing the court’s attention to the motion, which was filed on February 2, 2021, Etiaba argued that it was brought pursuant to Section 36 (5) of the Constitution as well as Sections 1 (1) and 221 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

He added that the purpose of the motion was for the court to filter the proof of evidence and other documents attached to the case to ensure that the accused person was not punished unjustly.

