News

FG arraigns ex-Eunisell staff, Ndubuisi Amadi for N2.9bn fraud

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

The Federal Government yesterday arraigned Ndubuisi Kenneth Amadi before Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos, for allegedly defrauding his former employee, Eunisell Limited of N2.9 billion. He was docked alongside a firm, IDID Nigeria Limited.

The defendant’s arraignment on a five-count charge bordering on the alleged offence was coming more than a year after the charge was filed in 2019. This was due to Amadi’s continuous absence in court to take his plea.

Prior to the defendant’s arraignment, the court had turned down a request by his lawyer, Emeka Etiaba (SAN), through a motion, to have the charge quashed for being an abuse of court’s process. Drawing the court’s attention to the motion, which was filed on February 2, 2021, Etiaba argued that it was brought pursuant to Section 36 (5) of the Constitution as well as Sections 1 (1) and 221 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

He added that the purpose of the motion was for the court to filter the proof of evidence and other documents attached to the case to ensure that the accused person was not punished unjustly.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Makinde rallies support for indigent youths

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde has reiterated his commitment to ensure that youths were given necessary support and empowerment to showcase their talents in the state. Makinde through Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun said that his administration was determined to elevate indigent youths in the state. She said this on […]
News

Gbong Gwon Jos tasks Nigerians on nation-building

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa and Musa Pam

The Gbong Gwon Jos, Da Jacob Buba Gyang, has tasked Nigerians to devote their resources and energies towards building a great nation that guarantees generations of Nigerians yet unborn a befitting future while commending Nigerians for their courage in handling any task before them. This is even as the Director General of the National Council […]
News

Danbatta inaugurates evaluation committee for 2020 research proposals

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Executive Vice- Chairman (EVC) and Chief Executive of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has inaugurated a 15- man evaluation committee for the assessment of the 2020 telecommunications- based research from academics in the Nigerian tertiary institutions. According to a statement signed by the commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica