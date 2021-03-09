News

FG arraigns ex-Power Minister, Wakil, over N148m bribe

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja Comment(0)

Former Minister of State for Power, Muhammed Wakil, was yesterday arraigned before an Abuja High Court sitting in Apo over a two-count charge bothering on corruption and abuse of office.

 

Wakil was arraigned alongside two companies, Corozzeria Nigeria Limited and Pikat Properties Nigeria Limited, for allegedly receiving N148 million as gratification from Bestworth Insurance Brokers Limited out of the N27.1 billion approved outstanding insurance premiums and claims of deceased and incapacitated staff of Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

 

When the charges were read, the defendant pleaded not guilty. But the prosecution counsel, Benjamin Manji, asked the court to set a date for commencement of trial and remanded the defendant at a Correctional Centre, pending trial. However, counsel for the defendants, B.C Igwilo (SAN), prayed the court to grant bail to the 1st defendant.

 

“My lord, our humble application is for the first defendant to be admitted to bail,” he said. But the prosecution counsel opposed the oral application, while urging the court to order the defendant to file the application formally.

 

The trial judge, Justice S. B Belgore adjourned the matter till March 31 for determination of bail application and remanded the defendant in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

 

The charge reads in part: That you, Muhammed Wakil, while being Minister of Power and managing director of Corozzeria Nigeria Limited and Corozzeria Nigeria Limited, on or about 22nd December, 2014, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did corruptly receive the sum of N118 million only through Corozzeria Nigeria Limited’s bank account from Bestworth Insurance Brokers Limited out of the sum of N27,188,232,208.20 only, being the sum approved for the payment of outstanding insurance premiums and claims of deceased and incapacitated staff of PHCN, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8(1)(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under Section 8(1)(b)(ii) of the same Act.

