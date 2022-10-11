FG arraigns Lagos monarch, others over alleged forgery of Supreme Court judgement

The Federal Government Tuesday arraigned a Lagos State monarch, the Onikosi of Ikosi, Oba Alami Oloyede Onikosi and three others before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on charges bordering on forgery and falsification of a Supreme Court judgment as well as perjury.

The others charged alongside the Lagos monarch are Muyideen Fabunmi, Alademehim Samuel and High Chief Michael Adesegun Onikoro.

According to the seven counts filed by Police Prosecutor and Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Joe Nwadike, the monarch and his alleged accomplices were also accused of committing perjury.

When the charges were read to the quartet, all of them pleaded not guilty to each of the seven counts.

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered that they continue to enjoy the administrative bail granted them by the police, while admonishing the monarch and his co-accused not to disappoint him.

Accordingly, the trial judge adjourned the suit to January 17, 18 and 19, 2023 for commencement of trial.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...