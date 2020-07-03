FG arraigns Obinna Uzor over forgery of court judgement

The Federal Government yesterday arraigned Dr. Obinna Uzor and his lawyer, Eziafa Enwedo, before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, over allegedly using a forged Originating Summons and court processes to obtain a forged judgement from a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory to unseat Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South.

The forged judgement had since been set aside by the Supreme Court of Nigeria. Others listed as Defendants at large, in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/78/2020, were Anani Anacletus Chuka, Aroh Ifunanya and Faith Samuel. The prosecution alleged that they conspired and used a forged motion with No. M/4017/19, and forged originating summons to obtain the upturned judgement that sacked Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Peoples Party, YPP, as the lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District. It was also alleged that the judgement presented by the duo was forged. It was further alleged that the Defendants, by their action, committed an offence contrary to Section 3(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17 Law’s Of the Federation Of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under Section 1(2) of the same Act.

The Defendants, however, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to them. After the plea of not guilty, defence counsel, Chukwudi Igwe, prayed the court to release the 1st Defendant on bail, but withdrew his application for bail of the 2nd Defendant pursuant to which same was struck out. The prosecution counsel, Mazi Afam Osigwe, urged the court not to allow the Defendants’ counsel orally apply for bail as the Federal Government intended to put facts before the court in opposition of the application for bail. Osigwe noted that Obinna Uzoh was hitherto at large and deliberately refused to make himself available for trial until he was declared wanted by the police. In his ruling, the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, allowed Eziafa Samuel, who was the 1st Defendant to continue on his existing bail granted to him on March 19, 2020.

