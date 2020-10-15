FG arraigns promoters of Dantata Success over N2bn fraud

The Federal Government has arraigned Dantata Success and Profitable Company and their promoters before the Federal High Court in Abuja forinvestment fraud amounting to over N2 billion. According a statement from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), those charged along with the company are Basira Ibrahim Dantata, Lawan Sanni and Gaji Ibrahim Dantata.

The defendants who were arraigned before Justice A. I Chikere of Federal High Court 3, were alleged to have between 2018 and 2019 within the jurisdiction of the court with intent to defraud about 7,250 investing public to subscribe and invest in an unregistered investment scheme amounting to over N2 billion. According to the charge, they committed an offence contrary to Section 54 of the Investments and Securities Act 2007 and punishable under same section. When the matter came up in court, one of the defendants Gaji Ibrahim Dantata was not available due to health reasons. JusticeChikeretherebyadjourned the matter to November 5, 2020 for plea and motion filed by the defendants.

Recall that the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to its powers under Section 13 (w) of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA), 2007, on6February2019 sealed up the business premises of Dantata Success & Profitable Company (DSPC), a company that had been engaging in illegal activities in the Nigerian capital market. In addition, the Commission obtained courtorderstofreeze thebankaccountsof thecompany to preserve the funds of investors in line with Section 13 (x) of the ISA 2007.

Like this: Like Loading...