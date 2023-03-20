FG arraigns property developer for electricity theft

As a result of his alleged involvement in electricity theft, a property developer, Mr Cecil Ezem Osakwe, has been arraigned by the Federal Government at a Federal High Court in Abuja. Osakwe was docked before Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako on a two-count charge bordering on the alleged offence.. But the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge upon his arraignment and was granted bail by the court. Justice Nyako granted him bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties, with a warning that under no circumstances should he miss his trial.

The judge equally threatened to revoke the bail if he failed to show up for his trial. Earlier, Osakwe’s lawyer, Victor Giwa, had informed the judge that he has a motion for stay of the arraignment of his client. The lawyer drew the attention of the court to a pending suit challenging the legality of the panel that investigated his client and appealed to the court for stay proceedings. But the judge overruled him and asked that the charge be read to the defendant. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to May 2 for trial. At the last adjourned date, Justice Nyako threatened to issue a Bench warrant if Osakwe fail to appear in court for his arraignment.

On about two ocassions, he failed to appear in court for his arraignment which prompted Justice Nyako to threaten him with arrest, should he fail to appear in court. According to the charge, Osakwe was said to have tampered with electricity metre which resulted in the loss of N11 million revenue to the Federal Government. The defendant was said to have been caught by officials of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, for allegedly stealing electricity at various property including his residence at 11, Aso drive, Abuja.

The scale of electricity theft by Osakwe at a number of other property he manages is still under investigation, according to officials of the power company. Aside from the fresh charge of theft filed against him, Osakwe, the Managing Director of Abeh Signature Limited is also facing a criminal charge of N130 million fraud before a High Court in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT. Osakwe failed to appear before Justice Idris Mohammed for his arraignment on the reason that he was not served with the charge sheet. At the last adjourned date, Justice Idris returned the case file to the Chief Judge of the court. The police claimed that it was not able to serve him with the charges. The case has however been assigned to Justice Mohammed Madugu of the FCT High Court.

In the fresh charge signed by Mamman Baba Ali, an Assistant Director in charge of prosecution in the Ministry of Justice, Osakwe was said to have interfered with the electricity supply which resulted in the loss of revenue to the FG, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 1(10) of the miscellaneous offences Act. The charge dated August 2, 2022, reads:”That you, Osakwe Ezem Cecil, sometime in September 2021 at No 1, Mekong Close, Maitama, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, unlawfully interfered with the supply of electricity by converting same which led to the losses of revenue and that in Naira value about N11, 000,000.00 thereby committing an offence contrary to, and punishable under Section 1(10) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act. “That you, Osakwe Ezem Cecil, at No 1, Mekong Close, Maitama, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, unlawfully interfered with electricity fittings, metres and appliances knowing, and that you are converting supplying of electricity illegally, you thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under Section 1(10) of the miscellaneous Offences Act”.

