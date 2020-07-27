Metro & Crime

FG asked to devolve more powers to regional units

The Abeokuta Club, an elite social and professional group in Ogun State, has called on the Federal Government to devolve authority on security, land, solid minerals, inland waterways, agriculture and education to regional units of the federation.

 

This, the group said, would enhance productivity, efficiency and optimal benefits to citizens of the country.

 

It also noted that security, education, solid minerals and land are closer to the people and should be left in the hands of authorities closer to them.

 

These were part of the communique issued at the end of Sobo Sowemimo Annual Lecture titled “COVID-19 and Nigeria Security Issues: The Way Forward,” which was made available to reporters in Abeokuta by the President of the Club, Chief Tokunbo Odebunmi.

 

The virtual lecture, which was coordinated at the Club House, Abeokuta, had former President Olusegun Obasanjo as keynote speaker.
The club added that the central government should concentrate more on defence, foreign affairs, aviation and air-space control, marine boundaries, international relations and international trade.

 

It recommended that the government should cede to the regional units matters such as higher education, internal trade, research and development, science, technology and innovation and other issues that would be better enhanced through regional structures.

 

According the group, regional governments should contribute certain percentage of their revenue to the Federal Government for maintenance of the National Government.

 

It further recommended that the federal and state governments should promote togetherness of the people of Nigeria in manners devoid of domineering spirit or tendencies, disregard or disrespect of any component and with observance of, and respect for the fundamental human rights.

