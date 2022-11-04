FG asks farmers to engage in dry-season farming

The Federal Government has called on farmers and other stakeholders in agriculture to embrace dry season farming as a means of addressing the impending food shortage in the country caused by the devastating effects of flooding. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Muhammad Abubakar, disclosed this yesterday at a budget defence before the House of Representatives Committee on Agricultural Colleges, Research Institutes and Universities in Abuja. He said the Federal Government was advising farmers to engage in intensive dry season farming as a way out of the shortage and high cost of foodstuff caused by inflation and floods.

“That’s why we are calling for intensive dry season farming to address food shortages,” he stated. The minister noted that funding has been a major problem and every ministry was demanding for an increase in their budget adding that the agriculture ministry cannot be left out of the request for additional funds. Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Chairman of the committee, Hon. Munir Babba Danagundi said the food shortage in the country was worsened by floods and other climatic conditions. “The food security situation in Nigeria is compounded by climate-induced situations such as flood, drought, extreme temperatures, pests, diseases, etc.

that affect agricultural production and productivity. “Research, which is supposed to be at the forefront of climate adaptations and mitigation measures, must not be allowed to suffer. We must all jointly work hard to achieve the sustainable development goal of access to affordable food by all Nigerians.” He said records available to the committee indicated that budget releases in 2021 and 2022 have been very impressive and most of the institutions satisfactorily utilised the funds allocated and released by the government. Danagundi said: “The committee is ever ready to assist you to surmount any challenge that may arise in the implementation of the budget. We have intervened to solve problems associated with budget implementation in some agencies during our oversight visits to the agencies some weeks ago.”

According to him, the committee was impressed with the performance of the budget and “had drawn the attention of some CEOs where some inadequacies and flaws associated with procurement were observed”. He said the former arrangements where many research institutes have less than 10% of their capital projects allocated to research were reversed. The committee queried the minister over the strike by some unions in the research institutes of which the committee was not informed.

Danagundi said: “The attention of the committee was drawn to the protracted strike by the Academic Staff Union of Research Institutes (ASURI), Senior Staff Association (SSA) and Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), which started in October 2021. “It means the workers have been on strike for 13 months and nobody has reported to the committee. The committee is curious to know how the affected agencies have been able to implement the budget alongside the strike.”

