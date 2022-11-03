Agric

FG asks farmers to engage in dry-season farming

The Federal Government has called on farmers and other stakeholders in agriculture to embrace dry-season farming as a means of addressing the impending food shortage in the country as a result of the devastating effects of flooding.

The minister of agriculture and rural development, Dr. Muhammad Abubakar disclosed this Thursday at a budget defence with the House of Representatives Committee on Agricultural Colleges, Research Institutes and Universities in Abuja.

He said the Federal Government was advising farmers to engage in intensive dry season farming as a way out of the shortage and high cost of foodstuff caused by inflation and floods.

“That’s why we are calling for intensive dry season farming to address food shortages,” he stated.

The minister noted that funding has been a major problem and every ministry was demanding for an increase in their budget adding that the agriculture ministry cannot be left out of the request for additional funds.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Chairman of the committee, Hon. Munir Babba Danagundi said the food shortage in the country was worsened by floods and other climatic conditions.

 

