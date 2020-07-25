FG asks NBC to suspend Big Brother Naija

The Federal Government has asked the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to suspend the broadcast of Big Brother Naija to forestall a possible spread of COVID19. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed conveyed this directive in a letter to the Acting Director General of NBC, Armstrong Idachaba, citing an advice from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID19 pandemic. The reality show, which entered its fifth season on July 20, is one of the most watched programmes on cable TV in Nigeria. Saturday Telegraph learnt that the letter seeking a shutdown of the show has been interpreted as an indirect war against Multi- Choice NigeriaLimited, producers of the show. It was learnt that before the current edition of the reality show went on air, NBC had written to Multichoice, raising concerns about possible violations of COVID-19 protocols with the airing of the show. MultiChoice, it was equally learnt, responded with detailed explanations on measures taken in collaboration with the Lagos state government, whose agency, Lagos State Safety Commission, gave the green light for the show.

