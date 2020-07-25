FG asks NBC to suspend Big Brother Naija

The Federal Government has asked the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to suspend the broadcast of Big Brother Naija to forestall a possible spread of COVID19. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed conveyed this directive in a letter to the Acting Director General of NBC, Armstrong Idachaba, citing an advice from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID19 pandemic. The reality show, which entered its fifth season on July 20, is one of the most watched programmes on cable TV in Nigeria. Saturday Telegraph learnt that the letter seeking a shutdown of the show has been interpreted as an indirect war against Multi- Choice NigeriaLimited, producers of the show. It was learnt that before the current edition of the reality show went on air, NBC had written to Multichoice, raising concerns about possible violations of COVID-19 protocols with the airing of the show. MultiChoice, it was equally learnt, responded with detailed explanations on measures taken in collaboration with the Lagos state government, whose agency, Lagos State Safety Commission, gave the green light for the show.
Related Articles
CBN’s Maize import ban ill-timed, may cripple poultry sector – Don
The recent directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria, banning the importation of maize, has been described as ill-timed, with potential negative consequences for Nigeria’s poultry sector. The apex bank had on July 13 restricted access for importation of maize through the official CBN forex window. It hinged its decision on the need ‘to increase […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rule of law: Lalong seeks support for judiciary
Plateau State Governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, yesterday said Nigerians must support the Judiciary particularly judges in the dispensation of justice and the sustenance of the rule of law, which is key to the survival of democracy. Lalong, who is the chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum (NSGF), spoke at the valedictory court session in honour of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rewane: Interest rate spike’ll worsen debt servicing cost
Sub-Saharan African countries’ already high cost of servicing debt will become “excruciating” when interest rates start to head north, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) and member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has said. The FDC boss stated this in the firm’s Lagos Business School (LBS) Executive […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)