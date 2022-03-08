News

FG asks NLC to Call ASUU to order

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA Comment(0)

The Federal Government has urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to advise its affiliate, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to abide by the provisions of the Trade Disputes Act and call off its ongoing strike. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2022 edition of the National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC) in Lagos yesterday, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, also urged the Council to discuss as part of its agenda,

a workable recipe that appropriately conciliates disputes with associations that are not properly registered as trade unions. He said: “What will be the relationship with workers organizations that are not properly registered as trade unions? The labour Act is there and it says the Minister can discuss with them. “But they don’t fully conform with legal provisions, especially in terms of style of negotiation and conciliation. NLAC should therefore come to the aid of the country here. “Even though the Trade Disputes Act permits the Minister to apprehend and deal with these workers that have not been registered as unions, you can also see that when dealing with them, you encounter problems because they do not fully understand the nuisances or obey the labour laws as it should be. “If you are a union, you give adequate notice before proceeding on strike. If you are a union too and your strike is apprehended, you go back to your work while necessary adjustment is made to give you justice. NLAC is expected to get the workers side of the tripartite live up to their responsibilities in this regard.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

