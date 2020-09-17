FG assures Nigerians in Ghana of justice

The federal government has assured Nigerian traders currently facing difficult times in Ghana as a result of stiff business regulation imposed on them by the host country of justice. Vice-President gave this assurance on Tuesday during a meeting with representatives of the Nigerian community in Ghana. Osinbajo also expressed surprise that their closed shops had yet to be opened despite the assurances given to President Muhammadu Buhari by his Ghanaian counterpart, President Akufo Ado in their private conversations on the matter. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the meeting held at the official residence of the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana focused on challenges facing Nigerians living in the West African nation including the locking of hundreds of Nigerian owned shops. Responding to the issues raised by leaders of the Nigerian community at the meeting, especially the maltreatment of Nigerians by Ghanaian authorities, Osinbajo strongly affirmed the commitment of the Federal Government to deal with the issues, assuring them of justice.

