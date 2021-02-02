FG assures Nigerians of improved economic recovery

The Federal Government has reiterated its plans to enable economic recovery and stimulating inclusive growth through policies and interventions designed to foster economic resilience and business sustainability in the country.

The Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, made this known during PwC Nigeria’s executive roundtable on the Finance Act 2020 and Economic Outlook for 2021.

The virtual event, which took place yesterday was targeted at CEOs, C-Suite executives and MSMEs and focused on the impact of changes to existing laws by the Finance Act 2020 and other significant government policies, to businesses and taxpayers in Nigeria.

The Finance Minister, while delivering her keynote address on the economy and government’s policies towards the recovery, emphasized that the administration was committed to enabling economic recovery and stimulating inclusive growth through policies and interventions.

She explained that the Finance Act, 2020 was aimed at supporting vulnerable households and businesses while improving fiscal discipline and procurement efficiency, enhancing economic competitiveness, encouraging domestic investors and enhancing macroeconomic stability amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic

