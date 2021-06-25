FG assures of adequate security for 110 unity colleges

The Federal Govt has given assurances that moves were being undertaken to ensure all 110 schools across the country were adequately protected from activities of criminal elements and terrorist groups. Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who gave the assurance while commissioning some projects at the Federal government college Otobi, Benue State yesterday, maintained that the safety of every child was the top most priority of the present administration.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. Sonny Echono, Adamu said government would not leave any stone unturned in her efforts to ensure the safe recovery of the remaining abducted children of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, in Kebbi State. He added that the Federal Government was putting measures in place to ensure greater security, including a complex and sophisticated communication architecture that would make it almost impossible for bandits and other criminal elements to operate, in order to safeguard all unity colleges as well as prevent reoccurrence of the Yauri experience.

In a related development, the minister has announced that the Federal Government has approved the full engagement of teachers engaged by the Parent Teachers Associations (PTA) across unity colleges, otherwise known as PTA teachers. He disclosed that the processes to regularise the appointments has begun, even as he explained that engagement of the PTA teachers would be restricted to qualified teachers who meet the new entry requirements into the teaching profession in the country.

