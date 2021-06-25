News

FG assures of adequate security for 110 unity colleges

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Federal Govt has given assurances that moves were being undertaken to ensure all 110 schools across the country were adequately protected from activities of criminal elements and terrorist groups. Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who gave the assurance while commissioning some projects at the Federal government college Otobi, Benue State yesterday, maintained that the safety of every child was the top most priority of the present administration.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. Sonny Echono, Adamu said government would not leave any stone unturned in her efforts to ensure the safe recovery of the remaining abducted children of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, in Kebbi State. He added that the Federal Government was putting measures in place to ensure greater security, including a complex and sophisticated communication architecture that would make it almost impossible for bandits and other criminal elements to operate, in order to safeguard all unity colleges as well as prevent reoccurrence of the Yauri experience.

In a related development, the minister has announced that the Federal Government has approved the full engagement of teachers engaged by the Parent Teachers Associations (PTA) across unity colleges, otherwise known as PTA teachers. He disclosed that the processes to regularise the appointments has begun, even as he explained that engagement of the PTA teachers would be restricted to qualified teachers who meet the new entry requirements into the teaching profession in the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CBA Foundation donates chairs, fans to NYSC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chinwe Bode-Akinwande (CBA) Foundation, a non-governmental organisation in Lagos, on Friday, donated chairs and industrial standing fans to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Lagos State. While presenting the items to the management of the NYSC at its secretariat in Lagos, a board member of the CBA Foundation, Mr. Bode Akinwande, who represented […]
News

RMD is ‘Forever Young’ in FreshbyDotun style capsule

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Iconic actor, Richard Mofe Damijo’s captivating and ageless personality is the ideal model for Nigeria’s men’s wear designer, FreshbyDotun’s New year grand entry collection titled ‘Forever Young’ .   The brand worked with the richest and finest fabrics to create the different designs in the collection, making the pieces ooze of extravagance.   Adorned in […]
News Top Stories

Blasphemy: S’Court judgment backs singer’s death sentence –Lawyers

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

Muhammad Kabir Kano   The Kano branch of the Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria (MULAN), on Saturday explained why a 22-year-old singer, Yahaya Aminu Sharif convicted for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (SAW) must die, saying the verdict is being backed by a previous Supreme Court judgment.   The lawyers argued that the Judge of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica