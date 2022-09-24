FG assures of improved health service delivery

The Federal Government has re-affirmed its commitment to provision of improved health service delivery to all Nigerians. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, gave the assurance when the management of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, Abuja, led by its Chairman, Dr. Alex Tosan Ideh, paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

According to a release by the Director of Information in his office, Willie Basset, the SGF said that the government was committed to providing improved health service delivery to all Nigerians through the enactment of the National Insurance Authority (NIA) Act, which, according to him, would go a long way to make basic health service delivery accessible and affordable to all Nigerians.

He acknowledged the role the FMC played in complementing government’s efforts in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic, promising that the Federal Government would assist the Centre toward the realization of its goals. Speaking earlier, the Chairman of FMC, Jabi apprised the SGF of some modest achievements of the center so far, and sought the Federal Government’s intervention to purchase the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine to assist the Centre in catering for the health needs of Nigerians. The chairman lamented the surge in brain drain in the health sector, which he said has affected health service delivery as scores of health practitioners were leaving the country to other countries.

