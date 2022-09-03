News

FG assures of plans to reposition Onne Port

Posted on

The Federal Government has expressed its determination to reposition the Onne Port to maximise its huge potential in export and import trade. According to a statement from the Director of Press and Public Relations, Eric Ojiekwe, the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, made the disclosure yesterday at Onne, Rivers State, as part of a three-day fact finding tour to ascertain why the port was not performing at maximum capacity. He said: “Part of the reason why I’m here is to look into why the Rivers Ports are not working. Whatever the challenges are, we will address them.

“I will discuss with stakeholders and we will come up with short, medium and long term plans on how to overcome those challenges and make the ports productive.” On the issue of the dilapidated access road to the Onne Port, the Minister assured that Sukuk IV would take care of the situation, adding that he would liaise with his counterpart, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to see how it could be fast-tracked. The Minister, however, frowned on terminal operators who defrauded the Federal Government by not complying with payment of the Practitioners Operating Fees, warning that such misconduct would no longer be tolerated. Also speaking at the occasion, the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, said government was very serious about the need to increase traffic at the Eastern Ports, so as to decongest the Lagos ports.

On the issue of security, he said: “We are working with the Nigerian Navy to improve security on our Waterways and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has deployed assets under the Deep Deep Blue Project that would be working with the Nigerian Navy to improve security along the used for Offshore patrols.” Other facilities visited were: Integrated Logistics Services Terminal, International Container Terminal, Onne Multipurpose Terminal and Brawal.

 

Our Reporters

