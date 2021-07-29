FG assures prompt salary payment, workers’ welfare

The Federal Government has given its commitment to prompt salary payment to workers and general welfare.

Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris reaffirmed the government’s commitment while interacting with the leadership of the National Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, who were on a courtesy visit to him in Abuja.

A statement quoted him as assuring government’s employees that the government is not oblivious of the importance of a well-motivated workforce.

He emphasized that the Federal Government will continue to work assiduously to eliminate hitches that may occur in the system so that prompt payment of workers’ salaries would be sustained.

The Accountant General of the Federation congratulated the Executive of the National Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria on their victory at the elections and prayed that their tenure would be devoid of rancour and unnecessary conflicts.

On the relationship with the in-house staff unions, Idris said the management of the federal treasury has entrenched a culture of mutual respect and cooperation with the staff unions and has made them fully involved in decision making. He said the policy of mutual cooperation between the staff unions and management has resulted in the successes recorded by the federal treasury.

Speaking earlier, the National President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Comrade Tommy Etim (PhD), opined that to ensure productivity, there must be industrial harmony in the public service. He expressed delight at what he described as a symbiotic relationship between the management and the staff unions in the federal treasury.

