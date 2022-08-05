News

FG, AstraZeneca target hypertension control in 17 statesa

AstraZeneca in collaboration with the Federal Government through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), and Population Services International (PSI) Nigeria, have launched the Healthy Heart Africa (HHA) programme, to prevent and control the burden of cardiovascular diseases especially hypertension, in 17 states across Nigeria. The three states selected from each of the six geopolitical zones in the country are; the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Adamawa, Anambra, Akwa-Ibom, Bauchi, Delta, Enugu, Gombe Imo, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Rivers and Sokoto States.

With cardiovascular diseases accounting for 11% of the 29 per cent of Non- Communicable Disease (NCD) deaths in Nigeria according to 2018 statistics by the World Health Organisation, the HHA programme would contribute to building a resilient health system by integrating into the primary healthcare system to screen and detect hypertension from more people who visit healthcare facilities. Speaking at the launch yesterday in Abuja, Vice President, Global Sustainability and Access to Healthcare, at AstraZeneca, Ashling Mulvaney, commended the efforts by the Nigerian government in tackling the burden of the disease in Nigeria, such as establishing the National Multisectoral Action Plan (NMSAP) for the Prevention of NCDs. “The programme will contribute to strengthening the healthcare system by screening for hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, at the primary healthcare level. He said: “HHA will also contribute to a sustainable healthcare system by training healthcare providers on hypertension screening, treatment and management, supporting implementing facilities with screening equipment and promoting education and awareness activities in the community.” Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, noted that the HHA programme would contribute to the Agency’s ongoing efforts of expanding and enhancing primary healthcare and universal health coverage, especially now that it was reimagining the PHC landscape.

 

