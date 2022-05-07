News

FG/ASUU: Osun council of Obas urges warring parties to sheath the sword

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Osun State Council of Obas, Friday expressed grave concern about the incessant face-off between the Federal Government and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), stressing that the development is giving the education sector a serious setback. The monarchs further noted that as custodians of culture and traditions of the Nigerian federation, they cannot continue to fold their arms and watch things to degenerate beyond limit.

Rising at the end of its council monthly meeting which took place at the Obas Council chambers in Osogbo, the traditional rulers sought for calm and restraint on the part of two warring factions for the overall development of the education sector on one hand and the country at large. Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, Laminisa 1, who presided over the meeting on behalf of the Chairman of the Osun state Council of Obas, who is also the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja the second, Oba Lawal bemoaned the incessant face-off between the Federal Government and ASUU.

While noting that education remains the bedrock of the growth and development of any society, the Timi of Ede land, on behalf of his brother Obas drawn from different communities in Osun State at the meeting emphasized the need for both sides to bury their hatchets and allow reasons and decency to prevail, Oba Lawal emphasized. He said: “No nation desirous of making it big in all sectors of its existence can readily joke with its education sector because it is the live wire of any nation which in turn serves as its bedrock.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ondo guber: Buni urges APC Committees’ members to be fair, transparent

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni has charged Screening and Appeal Panel Committees for the Ondo State governorship primaries to be fair and thorough in their assignments. Buni, who is the governor of Yobe State, gave the charge while inaugurating the two committees, urging the […]
News Top Stories

SDR: Nigeria gets $3.35bn from IMF’s allocation

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

…in ow to push external reserves to $37bn   Nigeria is set to receive $3.35 billion as its share of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) $650 billion Special Drawing Rights (SDRs)- about SDR 456 billion- allocation, which came into effect yesterday.     In a statement, IMF Man-  aging Director, Kristalina Georgieva, said: “The SDR […]
News

Mother of Leadership Newspaper founder, Eunice Ndanusa-Isaiah, dies at 80

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The mother of the founder of Leadership Newspapers, Mrs Eunice Ndanusa- Isaiah, is dead. According to a statement for the family by Mr. Joseph Nda-Isaiah, she died in Abuja at 2.30am on Friday. Born in 1942 in the old Kabba Province of Northern Nigeria, Mrs. Ndanusa- Isaiah was 80-year-old when she died. She grew up […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica