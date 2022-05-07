FG/ASUU: Osun council of Obas urges warring parties to sheath the sword

The Osun State Council of Obas, Friday expressed grave concern about the incessant face-off between the Federal Government and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), stressing that the development is giving the education sector a serious setback. The monarchs further noted that as custodians of culture and traditions of the Nigerian federation, they cannot continue to fold their arms and watch things to degenerate beyond limit.

Rising at the end of its council monthly meeting which took place at the Obas Council chambers in Osogbo, the traditional rulers sought for calm and restraint on the part of two warring factions for the overall development of the education sector on one hand and the country at large. Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, Laminisa 1, who presided over the meeting on behalf of the Chairman of the Osun state Council of Obas, who is also the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja the second, Oba Lawal bemoaned the incessant face-off between the Federal Government and ASUU.

While noting that education remains the bedrock of the growth and development of any society, the Timi of Ede land, on behalf of his brother Obas drawn from different communities in Osun State at the meeting emphasized the need for both sides to bury their hatchets and allow reasons and decency to prevail, Oba Lawal emphasized. He said: “No nation desirous of making it big in all sectors of its existence can readily joke with its education sector because it is the live wire of any nation which in turn serves as its bedrock.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...