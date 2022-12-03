FG attracting investments to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on loans, says NIPC Executive Secretary

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), Saratu Umar, has said that the federal government was attracting investments into various sectors of the nation’s economy in order to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on loans. Umar disclosed this to State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday at the Presidential Villa.

The NIPC boss said that the President backed the drive to strengthen the investment drive of Nigeria, and was willing to do the best he could to ensure the country’s investment drive was given traction. “So I’m very encouraged and I’ve been given a lot of energy now to continue what we’re doing at the Commission that would help the investment promotion drives of Nigeria. As you know, we have the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement in force, and the FDI will be everywhere on the African continent as a signatory to this agreement.

“The aim is for us as a nation to ensure that we channel FDI to Nigeria so that we can facilitate import substitution, and with this, we will be able to conserve forex, and then channel investments into the export sector of the country,” he said.

