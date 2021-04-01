FG: Ban on new SIM registration subsists for security reasons

…puts total NIN enrollment at 51 million, SIM registration at 189 million

…warns those without NIN risks jail term

The Federal Government has said that the ban on registration of new mobile Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) subsists saying it has no intention to lift it anytime soon.

This declaration was made by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, Thursday at the ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the Presidential Villa.

The minister said though the government was aware that the decision was affecting the nation’s economy, he insisted that national security should take preeminence.

According to him, previous SIM registration exercises done in the past were compromised leading to crisis of identity currently fueling insecurity across the country.

Pantami said: “The ban on new SIMs remains in place for security reasons. We know this ban is painful but very necessary. In the past, SIMS registration process were compromised. Most of the SIMS were improperly registered hence we have most of the SIMS used to commit crimes in the country. So, what we are doing now is matching all the SIMS with NIN. This has become necessary for security purposes.

“The ban may affect our economy, but when addressing the issue of security, the economy takes a back stage. This is one of the most difficult decisions taken as a Minister. It is a very painful decision, but we had to take it.”

The minister also put the number of SIM card subscribers linked to NIN at over 150 million, adding, however, that enrollment of NIN stood at 51 million, as at March 31, 2021.

