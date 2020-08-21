FG bans importation of bitumen, tells investors to source locally

The Nigeria Government has given directive to local and foreign investors in need of bitumen as key component in their production to source it locally instead of resorting to importation. The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval was sequel to a memorandum presented to it by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN. A statement yesterday by the Media Assistant to Minister of Works and Housing, Hakeem Bello, said FEC in addition directed the Ministries of Petroleum Resources and Mines and Steel to develop strategies to enhance stimulate and encourage local production.

The memo, which originated from an initiative of President Muhammadu Buhari, who had made inquiry about the sources of the major components in Road Construction and the possibility of producing them locally, will boost job creation and preserve foreign exchange.

In the Policy Memo-randum titled “Approval For The Local Production Of Bitumen And Other Construction Materials In Nigeria”, Fashola, who drew the attention of Council to the fact that bitumen and other major road construction materials were currently being imported, submitted that when produced locally, bitumen was expected to be sold at about N125, 000 per metric tonne, which, according to him, is 48. 8 per cent of the cost of the imported one which stands at N285,000. Also, according to him, in terms of job creation, producing bitumen locally would, aside reducing the cost of road construction significantly and other benefits earlier mentioned, also generate no less than 30, 000 jobs for the unemployed in the country.

The Minister informed the Council that the Policy Memo which, was meant to stimulate local production of bitumen as a component of road construction, was an initiative of President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the President has accordingly challenged the Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company to key into the policy by collaborating with related agencies of government to realize the goal.

Like this: Like Loading...