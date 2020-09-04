News Top Stories

FG bans Lufthansa, Air France, KLM, Etihad, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…clears BA, Delta, Emirates, Qatar, Turkish, Ethiopian, Virgin
NAMA, NCAA issue NOTAM circular for int’l flights’ resumption

As the Federal Government opens her airspace for international flights from tomorrow, it has announced a ban on Air France, KLM,Lufthansa, Etihad, Air Rwanda and Air Namibia, among others. Minister of Aviation,Hadi Sirika, explained that KLM and Air France were not approved to fly into the country because those with tourist visas are not allowed entry.

Speaking at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID- 19 at the international wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Sirika said all avia-tion preparations and COVID- 19 protocols have been perfected and the airports were set for reopening. The minister said there is no going back on the September 5 date for resumption of international flights as all preparations have been completed. Those allowed to fly with appropriate COVID-19 protocols are British Airways, Delta, Emirates, Qatar, Middle East, Turkish, Egypt Air, Ethiopian Airlines and Virgin Atlantic, among others.

The minister further noted that intending passengers must register online, pay for COVID-19 test fee and upload the COVID- 19 negative result not older than 72 hours before boarding. While warning against sharp practices, he said any airline caught with passengers without COVID-19 negative result would pay a $3,500 fine for each passenger and the passenger returned if he or she was a foreigner. Giving more insights into the reasons for ban and the principle of reciprocity being applied to some countries, the minister said Nigeria was simply following what each country has done to her. He said the country will go ahead and implement the principle of reciprocity to all countries that have banned flights from Nigeria.

The principle means all countries that have banned flights from Nigeria will also have planes from their countries banned from entry into Nigeria. Some of the countries, which have already banned flights from Nigeria are in the European Union (EU) as the EU included Nigeria on the banned countries on the first of July, 2020 when they opened their airspace.

Before the commencement of the briefing, the PTF team had undertaken an inspection of the airport, which have been adequately marked for social distancing, with necessary signals placed across the airport. Hand sanitizers, water for hand washing and all necessary non-pharmaceutical protocols have been installed at the airports in readiness for the resumption of flights.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps to probe alleged N100bn misappropriation at NEDC

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives Thursday resolved to investigate alleged sleaze and misappropriation of N100 billion at the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC). It has consequently given its Committee on Finance, Procurement and NEDC to exhaustively investigate these allegations and report back in eight weeks. The decision was sequel to the passage of a motion sponsored by […]
News Top Stories

Salami panel grills Magu, EFCC officials again

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

The Presidential Investigation Panel probing the allegation of corruption against the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, continued its assignment yesterday at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.   Magu and other senior officials of the EFCC were again quizzed at yesterday’s sitting as the Justice Ayo […]
News

Akwa Ibom LG Elections: PDP Intensifies Preparation, Screens over 500 Aspirants

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  The Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has geared up efforts in preparation for the October local government elections.     On Saturday August 14, the party concluded its two-day screening exercise for over 450 councillorship aspirants and over 70 chairmanship aspirants across all 368 wards in the 31 Local […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: